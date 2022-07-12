Search

12 Jul 2022

Demand increasing for age ratings on online content, new BBFC report shows

Demand increasing for age ratings on online content, new BBFC report shows

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 10:25 AM

The demand for official age ratings for online content has seen a consistent increase over the past year, according to an annual report from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

The organisation said 91% of parents and 95% of teenagers wanted to see the same age ratings that are applied in cinemas and to DVDs.

In 2021 the BBFC classified 5,431 video submissions; 1,891 online submissions; 659 theatrical films; and 104 music videos, the report states.

At the close of 2021, 27 Video on Demand (VOD) platforms were licensed to display BBFC age ratings in the UK on a voluntary, best practice basis.

Through these industry partnerships, the BBFC provided age ratings for more than 17,673 pieces of VOD content, equating to 811,178 minutes.

Streaming services and platforms working with the BBFC include Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube Movies and Rakuten TV, among others.

The report also highlights the long-term agreement between the BBFC and Netflix, meaning that BBFC age ratings will continue to appear on all Netflix content for years to come.

David Austin, chief executive of the BBFC, said: “After another difficult start to the year with Covid-19 restrictions, I am proud of everything we have achieved in 2021 to help parents and families choose content well.

“Alongside the wider recovery of the cinema industry, it has been especially encouraging to see a significant rise in our trusted age ratings online.

“Our research shows that UK families want to see the same ratings that they recognise from their local cinema when watching films and TV shows online, so it is reassuring that platforms are working with us to ensure this demand is met.

“Now in our 110th year, we continue to deliver more of our trusted and well-understood age ratings from cinemas to streaming platforms across the UK to help families choose content that’s right for them.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media