Search

18 Jul 2022

Peter Dinklage is the latest to join the cast of the Hunger Games prequel

Peter Dinklage is the latest to join the cast of the Hunger Games prequel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 8:25 PM

Peter Dinklage is the latest Hollywood star to join the cast of the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes.

The award-winning actor will play Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy in the adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel.

He joins Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, who play Lucy Gray Baird and the young Coriolanus Snow respectively.

The story is set many years before the events of the existing films, when Snow, who goes on to become the tyrannical president of Panem, is still a teenager.

With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, he is assigned to mentor Baird, an impoverished girl from District 12 – the area where Katniss Everdeen grows up years later.

But after Baird commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in his favour.

The film, produced by Lionsgate, will debut in cinemas worldwide on November 17 2023.

The addition of Dinklage to the cast was announced by Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group.

“With production underway, we couldn’t be more excited about the way this cast has come together and thrilled to be welcoming Peter Dinklage to Panem,” said Mr Kahane.

“Peter is not just a fan favourite actor who brings a commanding presence to every part he plays. He is one of the best actors alive.

“He will bring a formidable, charismatic authority to the important role of the dean of the Academy.”

Director Francis Lawrence added: “Dean Highbottom is one of the most powerful people in Snow’s life.

“As the austere and vindictive face of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus’s fate.

“I’m thrilled that Peter will be bringing him to life.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media