22 Jul 2022

Chris Pine leads team of fantasy thieves in new Dungeons And Dragons trailer

Chris Pine leads team of fantasy thieves in new Dungeons And Dragons trailer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 7:54 AM

Chris Pine leads a team of fantasy thieves in the new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves officially released on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The two-minute trailer, released in the famous Hall H at the world renowned pop culture convention on Thursday shows an A-list cast for the upcoming feature film.

Pine was joined onstage by fellow cast members at the D&D panel, including Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

The tongue-in-cheek trailer introduces Pine and his gang of misfit thieves against a backdrop of CGI action scenes, set against Led Zeppelin’s track Whole Lotta Love.

“Truth be told, we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing,” Pine is heard to say.

“We didn’t mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known.”

The cinematic adaptation of the world-famous role-playing game is due for release in March 2023.

Pine plays a bard in the film and admitted he “wasn’t a big D&D-er” but said the experience of making the film had been “amazing” due to the reaction it had provoked in his family.

Fantasy fans will be satisfied further over the coming days at Comic-Con, with the highly anticipated release of trailers for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power and HBO’s The House Of The Dragon, scheduled to feature on the programme.

