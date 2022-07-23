Search

23 Jul 2022

Keanu Reeves ready to ‘kill everyone’ in new John Wick 4 teaser

Keanu Reeves ready to ‘kill everyone’ in new John Wick 4 teaser

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 4:55 AM

Keanu Reeves is ready to “kill everyone” in a new teaser trailer for John Wick 4, revealed on the second day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

A sneak peak and film poster was debuted by the actor during a surprise appearance at the Collider’s Directors on Directing panel at the convention on Friday.

John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski was part of the panel, before Reeves arrived, saying: “Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here.”

The hyper-violent John Wick series follows the eponymous hero assassin, played by Reeves, as he attempts to take revenge on those who have wronged him.

Stahelski and Reeves revealed the movie takes place in five main locations: Japan, America, Paris, Berlin and Jordan.

In the trailer, Wick is asked: Have you given any thought to how this ends?

“No one, not even you, can kill everyone.”

After a series of well-choreographed action scenes, some taking place in France, and cuts to a bloodied punching post, Lawrence Fishburne asks: “You ready John?”

“Yeah,” Reeves replies.

The film, produced by Lionsgate, has been given a release date of March 24 2023.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media