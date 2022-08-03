Search

03 Aug 2022

Dev Patel reportedly tried to break up a fight in which a man was stabbed

Dev Patel reportedly tried to break up a fight in which a man was stabbed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 2:55 AM

Dev Patel reportedly tried to break up a fight during which a man was stabbed in the chest.

The British actor was pictured talking to police following the incident, which occurred on Monday night in Adelaide, Australia.

A representative for the actor told local outlet 7NEWS.com.au that Patel had acted “on his natural instinct” but there had been “no heroes” in the situation.

Officers were called around 8.45pm following reports of a man and woman fighting in the street, South Australia Police said.

The couple continued fighting inside a nearby service station where witnesses attempted to break up the fight, before the woman allegedly stabbed the man in the chest.

A 32-year-old man from Glengowrie was treated at the scene by ambulance officers before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, though his injuries are not considered life threatening.

“Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight,” the spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au.

“The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

They added: “This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

“The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

Patel lives in Adelaide with his girlfriend, actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey, who starred alongside him in the 2018 film Hotel Mumbai.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media