Diane Keaton recalls childhood dreams of Hollywood as she cements her handprints

Diane Keaton has recalled her childhood dreams of being part of the “wonder-filled world” of Hollywood, as she placed her handprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The actress, 76, paid tribute to her mother and father, telling them she was “still that little Dianey” with ambitions to be on the silver screen at the ceremony on Thursday.

Keaton, whose acting career spans more than six decades, is well known for her roles in The Godfather trilogy, Annie Hall, Father Of The Bride and The First Wives Club.

She has earned multiple accolades including Academy Award nominations for her role in the film Something’s Gotta Give, Reds and her performance in Marvin’s Room.

Keaton won the Golden Globe for her performance in Something’s Gotta Give, written and directed by Nancy Meyers, and co-starring Jack Nicholson.

Arriving for the ceremony at the famous theatre in Los Angeles dressed in a large black hat and flared white trousers, she laughed excitedly and waved to friends and members of her family who had arrived to support her at the ceremony.

“As a girl growing up in Orange County, the mere thought of Hollywood Boulevard seemed like a mysterious dream that would never come true,” she said.

“One summer day mom and dad piled us kids into the car with a nice surprise treat, which turned out to be an empty parking space near Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

“Each one of us was dazzled by the sheer wonder of the building… it was was mind-blowing for dad to see his favourite stars’ (footprints).

“I was overwhelmed by a secret desire early on to be funny… I already wanted so, so much to be part of the wonder-filled world called, of course, Hollywood.

“It’s just amazing that I’m here right now.”

Becoming audibly emotional, she added, “This is to mom and dad, I’m still that little Dianey, all knotted up with emotion.

“I used to dream on the silver screen and I just want to thank you, for me being here right now is not just an honour it’s also a real reminder to take care of our treasured monuments.

“I’m so lucky to be stood in front of you at this time in my life.

“Thank you for this honour, it’s just remarkable.”

With the help of event staff, Keaton then placed her hands and feet into the cement, remarking “this is so weird” and signing her name.

The ceremony coincides with the US release of her latest film Mack And Rita, in which she plays the 70-year-old manifestation of young homebody Mack Martin – which is set to hit theatres on August 12.