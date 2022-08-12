Universal announces 2024 release date for animated film Kung-Fu Panda 4

Universal Pictures have announced the release date for DreamWorks animated film Kung-Fu Panda 4.
The hit martial arts-themed film will be released on March 8, 2024, the studio announced on Friday.
As well starring Jack Black as the loveable title character Po, the franchise has featured A-list talent including Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, and screen veteran James Hong.
The original 2008 film was nominated for a Academy Award for best animated feature and at the time became DreamWorks’ highest grossing original animated film.
Further details are yet to be announced.
