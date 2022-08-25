Search

25 Aug 2022

Pinewood Studios honour late Sir Sean Connery on 92nd birthday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 12:25 PM

Pinewood Studios has named a new sound stage in honour of the late Sir Sean Connery.

The Academy-Award winning actor, best-known for starring as James Bond in the spy franchise, would have turned 92 on Thursday.

The veteran star was the first actor to play 007 on the big screen in Dr No, filmed at Pinewood Studios in 1962.

This was followed by From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever – also shot at the film studio in Iver Heath.

On Thursday, Pinewood Studios announced it is officially naming one of the five new stages The Sean Connery Stage in honour of the actor, who died in October 2020.

On behalf of the family, Stephane and Jason Connery said: “Our family consider it a great honour to have a stage named after Sean.

“It is fitting considering the amount of time Sean spent at Pinewood and we know that he would have been very touched by this privilege.”

Sir Sean’s collaboration with Pinewood extends beyond the James Bond films as he starred in Hell Drivers, First Knight, Woman Of Straw and The Russia House – which were also filmed at the studios.

Paul Golding, Pinewood Group chairman, said: “We are delighted to announce that one of our five new sound stages at Pinewood Studios will be named, ‘The Sean Connery Stage’.

“The revered actor, and original James Bond, had a life-long connection with both Pinewood and Shepperton Studios.

“It is fitting that the naming ceremony will take place in 2022, the 60th anniversary year of the James Bond films.”

Scottish actor Sir Sean’s five-decade career saw him win an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes.

He was knighted in the 2000 New Year Honours for services to film drama.

Pinewood Studios has grown to be the UK’s answer to Hollywood by producing some of the biggest film franchises in cinematic history, including the Superman and Harry Potter films.

