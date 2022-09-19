Search

19 Sept 2022

Woody Allen not retiring or writing another novel, spokesman says

Woody Allen not retiring or writing another novel, spokesman says

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Sept 2022 4:09 PM

Filmmaker Woody Allen currently has “no intention” of retiring and is not writing another novel, his spokesman has said.

The American director, 86, is presently shooting a new film in Paris, which will be his 50th, and has rubbished claims it will be his last.

Recent reports cited quotes from an interview with a Spanish newspaper in which he was alleged to have said that his current project, Wasp 22, would be his last.

A spokesman for Allen said on Monday: “Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel.

“He said he was thinking about not making films, as making films that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinema experience.

“Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie, which will be the 50th.”

Allen is a four-time Academy Award winner, including the best director Oscar for 1977’s Annie Hall.

His other films include 1979’s Manhattan, 1986’s Hannah and Her Sisters and 1989’s Crimes And Misdemeanors.

In 2020, Allen hit back at Hollywood stars who denounce him, saying it is “like everybody suddenly eating kale”.

Stars like Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth and Rebecca Hall, are among the names who distanced themselves from the director having previously worked with him.

They did so after the #MeToo movement brought a renewed focus on allegations that the Oscar-winning film-maker sexually assaulted his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, which he vehemently denies.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media