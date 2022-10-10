Search

11 Oct 2022

Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to get week-long cinema release

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 10:15 PM

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, will screen in UK cinemas after Netflix struck a deal with two major chains.

The film, with Bond star Daniel Craig, will be shown at select Vue and Cineworld cinemas for a week between November 23 and 29.

Discussions are also taking place for Vue cinemas in Italy and Germany, and at The Space and CinemaxX companies.

Tim Richards, founder and chief executive of Vue International, said: “This is an exciting moment in our relationship with streaming platforms and for the wider ecosystem as a whole.

“Studios have recognised the value of the theatrical window and now we’re seeing Netflix embracing the big screen theatrical release too.

“The Knives Out franchise has a huge following and it’s fantastic that fans of the first movie will be able to experience Glass Onion on our big screens – where all great films deserve to be seen.”

Craig reprises his role as suave detective Benoit Blanc for the sequel, which will see his character travel to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.

The European premiere of Glass Onion will close the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday October 16.

The film will have a gala screening at the Royal Festival Hall.

Also starring in the much-anticipated feature are Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson and Madelyn Cline.

