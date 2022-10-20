Run it back! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel mark 10th wedding anniversary

Justin Timberlake has marked his 10th wedding anniversary with Jessica Biel, describing her as a “beautiful human”.

The couple married in 2012 at the luxury Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy, and share two children.

Posting a series of photos on Instagram, the singer and actor, 41, wrote: “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day!

“I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

The photos from throughout the years showed them picking grapes in a vineyard, walking the red carpet together and sharing a dinner.

Hollywood star Biel, 40, also celebrated the occasion, writing: “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

She posted photos showing them on a hiking trip and wearing matching sweatshirts.

The pair share two sons – seven-year-old Silas and two-year-old Phineas.

The couple made headlines in December 2019 when Timberlake publicly apologised after he was pictured holding hands with a co-star.

He was photographed hand in hand with Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans while filming Palmer.

Timberlake apologised to Biel and insisted nothing had happened between them.