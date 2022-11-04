Search

04 Nov 2022

Gemma Arterton debuts baby bump on red carpet at Raindance Film Festival

Gemma Arterton debuts baby bump on red carpet at Raindance Film Festival

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 1:55 PM

Gemma Arterton has debuted her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the Raindance Film Festival in London.

The 36-year-old British actress, who is best known for films including St Trinian’s and Quantum Of Solace, was the recipient of the Icon Award at the annual event.

While posing on the red carpet at the film festival, Arterton cradled her bump, revealing she is pregnant with her first child.

The actress, who has previously spoken openly about her thoughts on having children, married Irish actor Rory Keenan in 2019.

The couple are yet to officially announce the pregnancy.

In a 2013 interview with The Times, Arterton told the newspaper: “I won’t have children until I’ve done something of which I’m proud.”

Arterton was married to fashion consultant Stefano Catelli for four years before the pair divorced in 2014.

She began her career on stage before making her feature film debut in 2007 in the highly popular reboot of St Trinian’s, in which she played Kelly Jones, the resourceful head girl at the infamous school.

The actress went on to portray Bond girl Strawberry Fields in the James Bond film Quantum Of Solace and was later nominated for Olivier Awards for her work in musicals Nell Gwynn and Made In Dagenham.

In 2013 Arterton co-founded the production company Rebel Park, which champions putting strong female voices at the forefront of film and TV.

She has been vocal in her views on gender equality in showbusiness and is a supporter of Time’s Up UK, as well as an advocate for ERA 50:50 – an equal pay campaign for women in the film and TV industry in the UK.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media