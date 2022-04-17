Search

17 Apr 2022

K-pop band BTS announce release date for new album

K-pop band BTS announce release date for new album

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

K-pop group BTS will release a new studio album this summer, their label has said.

Their management agency, Big Hit Music, announced that the new record would arrive on June 10 with more details to follow.

The popular seven-member boyband from South Korea have produced numerous albums, including two UK number ones, and collaborated with rock band Coldplay last year on the track My Universe.

A statement posted by their label to the Korean web platform Weverse said: “Hello. This is Big Hit Music.

“BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022.

“Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date.

“We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you.”

Since their debut in 2013, BTS have won global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which included giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism.

Across their career, they have won a host of awards including nods at the MTV European and Video Music Awards.

For the past two years, they have also been nominated in the Brit Awards international group category and for the Grammy Awards best pop duo/group performance prize.

The K-pop superstars were recently named the 2021 global recording artist of the year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), making them the first act to win the award for two consecutive years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media