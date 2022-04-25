Search

25 Apr 2022

Radio 1Xtra airs posthumous track by ‘hero’ who tried to rescue woman

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

BBC Radio 1Xtra has marked the one year anniversary of a man who died after jumping into the River Thames to save a woman by broadcasting his upcoming posthumous track for the first time.

Folajimi “Jimi” Olubunmi-Adewole, 20, was on his way home from work at a central London restaurant when he and another man, Joaquin Garcia, entered the water at around midnight on April 24 last year.

The Coastguard and the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit rescued the woman and Mr Garcia, but could not locate Olubunmi-Adewole.

Many figures paid tribute to Olubunmi-Adewole following what was described as a ‘heroic act’, including pop star Dua Lipa who called for him to receive a posthumous bravery award during her acceptance speech for best album at the 2021 Brit Awards

The single I Let You Know from his upcoming posthumous EP, released under his stage name J Stizz 167 and featuring drill artists Psychs and C4 Muni, received its first broadcast on UK airwaves on Radio 1Xtra’s The 1Xtra Breakfast Show with Nadia Jae on Monday.

BBC Newsbeat also interviewed Olubunmi-Adewole’s best friend Bernard Kosia and close friend and music producer Qudus Olatoye, also known as 4ORTY, who have spent the last year editing their late friend’s music to create the EP.

Speaking to Radio 1Xtra, 4ORTY recalled their early sessions working on music together.

He said that Olubunmi-Adewole “was actually starting to develop as an artist” before the tragic incident.

Kosia, who was with him on the tragic night last year, described him at the time as a “hero” for what he did.

He added during the interview that his friend’s music was now “an access point to be close to him” and the project was “a foundation for Jimi and something that will live beyond us.”

BBC Newsbeat journalist Charlotte Simpson said: “Jimi’s friends have dedicated themselves to making sure his legacy lives on for years to come, and have used his music as a way to process the tragedy.

“To channel their energy into something so positive is so heart-warming and makes for a beautiful tribute one year on from his death.”

