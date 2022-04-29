Search

29 Apr 2022

Justin Bieber gets caught in a snowy shootout in new Honest music video

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Justin Bieber takes to the slopes and gets caught in a snowy shootout in the video for his latest single Honest.

The Canadian singer, 28, and rapper Don Toliver, 27, can be seen snowmobiling off-piste in the mountains with their partners when villains dressed in black attack the group.

Bieber falls to the ground as he is shot in the leg, but appears to not be fatally injured as he lies on the grounds and smokes.

Elsewhere in the video for his new hip hop track, Bieber relaxes in a ski lodge dressed in white loungewear and spilling his coffee as he dances around the room.

He dons an all-white suit and a bright orange balaclava as he sings the chorus.

The end of the video sees the group sitting by a blazing campfire after the dramatic altercation in the mountains.

The video was directed by Cole Bennett, who created multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade.

Earlier this week, Bieber released a teaser clip, titled I Feel Funny, directed by Bennett which goes behind the scenes of the Honest video.

The clips shows the singer joking about on the set, dancing with crew members and steaming his outfits as she sings “I feel funny, laugh it up chuckles”.

A caption on the video says: “We shot this video on my phone in between takes of our actual video.”

This is Bieber’s first official single since Ghost, the final solo track released from his sixth studio album Justice in 2021.

The album was nominated for eight Grammys Awards, including album of the year and song and record of the year for Peaches.

Bieber is currently on the opening leg of his Justice world tour.

