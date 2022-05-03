Search

03 May 2022

Sex Pistols to re-release God Save The Queen to mark platinum jubilee

Sex Pistols to re-release God Save The Queen to mark platinum jubilee

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 4:55 PM

The Sex Pistols are re-issuing their once-banned punk rock anthem God Save The Queen to mark the Queen’s upcoming platinum jubilee.

The punk group released their anti-authoritarian hit in 1977 to mark the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, and it was banned by the BBC.

Despite this, the song reached number two in the UK singles charts. It is the only time in chart history that a track was listed with a blank title to avoid offence.

The band later promoted the record on their own Jubilee boat trip along the Thames which ended in their arrest.

At the time, the group were dropped by their record label A&M and the band released the single through Virgin after signing a new deal.

To mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee, 4,000 copies of the punk anthem will be re-released through Virgin, and 1977 copies of the rare A&M version will also be available.

The A&M version will include a B-side to the record of original release No Feelings, while the Virgin edition will have Did You No Wrong.

Both versions will recreate original artwork, with the A&M edition featuring its generic company sleeve and pressed on silver and platinum vinyl, while the Virgin single has Sex Pistols artwork designed by Jamie Reid.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media