Search

28 Jun 2022

5SOS drummer suffers ‘symptoms of stroke’ while performing in Texas

5SOS drummer suffers ‘symptoms of stroke’ while performing in Texas

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 10:55 AM

Australian pop band 5 Seconds Of Summer were forced to cut their Texas show short after drummer Ashton Irwin suffered loss of vision and “symptoms of stroke” while on stage.

The 27-year-old was performing with his 5SOS bandmates – Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford and Calum Hood – in Houston as part of their current US tour.

In a post on Twitter, Irwin explained why the band suddenly left the stage during their show on Sunday, writing: “I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage which made me loose (sic) my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body. So the decision was to end the show there and then.”

In a number of follow-up tweets, Irwin continued: “It’s always amazing to play a massive energetic show in every environment thrown at us. Unfortunately this time my body gave out due to heat exhaustion. I was in tears in the ambulance, because I feel I’ve let many people down. I’m looking after myself and getting rest now.

“I feel so loved and looked after by my brothers and team and all of you. this is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat. All will be made right, ticketing wise, and rescheduling wise. I love you. Thanks for the love. I’ll be back onstage ASAP! X”

5SOS have released four albums since 2014, and are set to release a fifth, 5SOS5, in September.

The band also took to their official Instagram account to provide an update on Irwin’s health, and announce they would be postponing a forthcoming show.

In an Instagram story they wrote: “Following medical advice, we will be postponing our show in Arkansas tomorrow night. The new date will be July 26th so Rogers, AR, will officially be our last show of the North American TMH tour!

“We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives.

“In the meantime, please join us in giving Ash the privacy to rest up and get back to full fitness.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media