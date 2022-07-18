Search

18 Jul 2022

George Ezra reflects on music and the pandemic in trailer for new documentary

George Ezra reflects on music and the pandemic in trailer for new documentary

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

George Ezra can be seen battling wind, rain and midges as he contemplates the impact of the pandemic on musicians across the country in the trailer for his new documentary.

The film, titled End To End, follows a journey the singer made in 2021 where he walked 1,200 miles over 95 days from Land’s End in southern England to the most northern tip of the UK mainland, John O’Groats.

Ezra, 29, treated 40,000 fans at his Finsbury Park gig on Sunday by playing the trailer of the upcoming documentary, which is due to be released in cinemas for one day only on August 29.

The first look clip shows the Green Green Grass singer’s meteoric rise to fame before the pandemic put everything on hold.

He then embarks on the mammoth journey of walking from one side of the country to the other with two of his closest friends.

Along the way, they meet musicians and reconnect with the UK after months of isolation.

The singer also reflects on his relationship to his music and live performance.

The film will also feature acoustic performances and is soundtracked by the creation of new songs from his latest third studio album, Gold Rush Kid.

End To End will be released in UK and Irish cinemas for one day only on August 29.

The documentary will be followed by an exclusive performance from Ezra and broadcast live to cinemas from the World Premiere in London, tickets are available to book from his website.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media