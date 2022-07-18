Search

18 Jul 2022

Marcus Mumford reveals Steven Spielberg directed music video for new song

18 Jul 2022 7:50 PM

Marcus Mumford has revealed that the video for his new song was directed by world famous filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The footage for Mumford’s track Cannibal was filmed in one continuous shot by the Oscar-winning director on his phone, in a high school gym in New York.

It is the first music video that Spielberg has directed.

Mumford said he had been “overwhelmed” by the support from those around him and thanked his entire crew, which included Spielberg and producers Kate Capshaw and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

British actress Carey Mulligan was also credited with costume design for the video.

Sharing pictures of the shoot on Instagram, the Mumford and Sons frontman wrote: “On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone.

“Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude.

“When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough.

“Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven.”

