Search

25 Jul 2022

Adele announces new dates for delayed Las Vegas residency

Adele announces new dates for delayed Las Vegas residency

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 3:23 PM

Adele has announced that her delayed Las Vegas residency will now take place from November to March.

The multi-award-winning singer, 34, had been due to perform a series of shows from January to April this year at Caesars Palace but they were scrapped at short notice.

She shared a tearful video message on social media, saying delivery delays and coronavirus meant the show would not be ready on time.

 

Grammy-winning country music star Keith Urban stepped in to fill the schedule at the venue while fans were asked to wait for further announcements.

Announcing the rescheduled dates on social media, Adele wrote: “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows.

“I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.”

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs this month ahead of two performances in London’s Hyde Park, Adele said the public response to her cancelling the shows was “brutal” and that she became a “shell of a person” amid the backlash.

Asked how she dealt with the fall-out from the announcement, she said: “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it. Just grieve the shows and get over the guilt. But it was brutal.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media