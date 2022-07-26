Search

26 Jul 2022

McFly star Danny Jones backs Sam Fender and Harry Styles for Mercury prize

McFly star Danny Jones backs Sam Fender and Harry Styles for Mercury prize

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jul 2022 9:41 PM

McFly star Danny Jones has backed Sam Fender and Harry Styles to take home his year’s Mercury prize following the announcement of the shortlist.

Singer-songwriter Fender has been nominated for his number one album Seventeen Going Under while former One Direction star turned solo artist Styles has received a nod for his third solo studio album Harry’s House.

The singers are among 10 of the 12 acts in the running for the prestigious award, which recognises the best British album of the year, who are first-time nominees.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show, McFly singer and guitarist Jones said he hopes Fender’s chances of winning are “pretty high”.

He added: “He’s done some amazing things recently. And for me, representing guitar music in a commercial kind of environment is really good for us as well, he’s helping us out.

“I speak to him on social sometimes and just big him up and I believed in him from the start and it’s just so nice to see him do so well and play huge shows.”

He recalled how Fender brought his Brit award for best rock alternative act back to his local pub to celebrate, which he said “resonated” with him as he also started in pubs and open-mic nights.

Following the shortlist announcement, Fender told BBC Radio 6 that he was “chuffed” and “absolutely freaking out” after securing his first Mercury Prize nomination.

Jones, who is also a coach on The Voice Kids, said that he also loved Styles as well, adding: “I’ve worked with Harry in the past and he’s a great guy so any of those two I’d be.”

Styles’ album Harry’s House has already enjoyed a string of success since its release in May, having just earned its sixth week at number one on the UK album charts and now boasts more weeks atop the chart than all of One Direction’s albums combined.

Also among the nominees are Leeds-based rock group Yard Act for their debut studio album The Overload and Isle of Wight band Wet Leg have also been nominated for their self-titled number one album.

Little Simz, who won best new artist at the Brit awards, secured another Mercury prize nomination this year for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert – having featured in the 2019 shortlist for her album Grey Area.

Bafta-nominated actress Jessie Buckley, who recently won an Olivier award for best actress following her role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, also features on the list for her debut album For All Our Days That Tear The Heart with Bernard Butler.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media