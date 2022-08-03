Search

03 Aug 2022

Nile Rodgers reveals his most valuable lesson of music career

Nile Rodgers reveals his most valuable lesson of music career

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 5:05 PM

Musician Nile Rodgers has said the most valuable lesson he has learned in his career has been to “not be a music snob”.

The Chic co-founder, 69, was speaking to fellow musician and pop star Rina Sawayama, 31, as part of British Vogue and YouTube’s Vogue Visionaries series, which has previously featured names like model Jourdan Dunn.

Asked by British-Japanese pop star Sawayama, whose hits include the Charli XCX collaboration Beg For You, about valuable career lessons, Rodgers said: “To not be a music snob. Any song, and I mean any song, in the top 40, is a great composition because it speaks to the souls of a million strangers.

“As an artist, that was the greatest lesson I ever got. I wanted to speak to the souls of a million strangers. Now I want to speak to the souls of a billion strangers.”

Sawayama’s debut studio album Sawayama was a critical success upon its release in 2020, with Sir Elton John describing it as his favourite of the year.

She spoke about her “unconventional pop journey”, telling Rodgers: “I didn’t have the grades to get into music school, you know the musical grades, so I studied real hard, got into Cambridge University, studied politics there.

“But after going to Cambridge, I knew that music was what I needed to do.

“I didn’t know how to produce, but I was going on YouTube so I learned the basics through there. It’s been a very unconventional pop journey for me.”

Sawayama’s second studio album, Hold The Girl, is set for release this September, with the title track and the singles This Hell and Catch Me In The Air released recently.

Reflecting on what advice she would give to new musicians, the singer said: “I really feel that things started going well for me when I really just stopped looking at what other people were doing.

“I would say, what is it that makes you you? Really keep that close and get technical and don’t get arrogant.”

The second series of the Vogue Visionaries sessions launched in May with beauty entrepreneur and YouTube creator Nikkie de Jager, known online as NikkieTutorials, and also featured make-up artist Val Garland.

Nile Rodgers and Rina Sawayama On Becoming a Music Icon video is available on the British Vogue YouTube channel.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media