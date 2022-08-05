Search

05 Aug 2022

Machine Gun Kelly responds to vandal who defaced his tour bus

Machine Gun Kelly responds to vandal who defaced his tour bus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 3:55 AM

Machine Kelly has responded at a vandal who defaced his tour bus with crude graffiti and homophobic slurs.

The US rapper posted a video to his Instagram story, laughing at the stupidity of the individual and telling them “you suck”.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday following Kelly’s show in Nebraska as part of his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

A video posted by a fan showed crude graffiti in the shape of a phallus on the side of a pink tour bus, with the words “rap devil f*****” written on the other.

“You’re so dumb,” Kelly said, in a video recorded from his hotel room.

“You spray-painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you f**king idiot.”

He continued: “I was by the busses until 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited until 5am to spray paint a dick.

“You could have been at home, cuddling with your partner or doing something, and instead you were like, ‘Goddamn it, I just wish he’d go up to his hotel room so I can spray paint this dick’.”

Kelly added, “They washed it off before I even saw it. Aren’t you sad? I’m still in bed, I didn’t even get to enjoy it. You suck.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media