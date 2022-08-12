Search

12 Aug 2022

Beyonce enjoys second week of chart success with new album Renaissance

Beyonce has topped the UK album charts with Renaissance for a second consecutive week.

Her seventh studio album, which incorporates house music and dancefloor-focused Afrobeats, is her first solo offering in six years.

The Destiny’s Child singer, 40, has previously topped the UK charts on three occasions as a solo artist with debut Dangerously In Love (2003), 4 (2011) and Lemonade (2016).

This week Renaissance outsold Harry Styles, who had enjoyed a run of success with Harry’s House, and a new entry from Eminem to land the top spot this week.

Curtain Call 2 becomes Eminem’s 12th UK top 10 album and is a follow-up from his 2005 compilation Curtain Call: The Hits which has spent 526 weeks on the chart.

On the singles chart, Beyonce’s Break My Soul reached number two for a second week following competition from Afraid To Feel by LF System which secured its sixth week as the top.

Excluding her 2010 appearance as a featured artist on Lady Gaga’s number one Telephone, Break My Soul is Beyonce’s highest-charting solo hit in 14 years, since If I Was A Boy reached number one in 2008.

KSI and Tom Grennan’s collaboration Not Over Yet has also debuted at number four.

