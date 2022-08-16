Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrates her twins’ first birthday

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said “life has a whole new meaning” in a touching Instagram post celebrating her twins’ first birthday.

The 30-year-old Little Mix star gave birth to the twins she shares with footballer Andre Gray in August last year.

Alongside a selection of photos firstly showing Pinnock in the hospital before giving birth, followed by images of her children’s first year, she wrote: “Our cubbies turn one today. I am filled with so much emotion, pride but mostly happiness.

“I never knew how this was going to change my life, being a mum to two incredible little bubbas.

“I am so so grateful and so lucky that I get to wake up to their smiles every morning.

“My life has a whole new meaning.

“I have been given a miracle and I will never have the words to express how thankful I am for it.”

Pinnock, originally from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was engaged to Gray in May 2020 and announced in May 2021 that she was pregnant.

She shared the news with photos on Instagram in which she cradled her baby bump and wore an emerald green strapless bra top with flowing sleeves.

After giving birth last year, Pinnock chose not to reveal the gender or names of her children.

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and became one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

In December 2021, a year after the departure of band member Jesy Nelson, Little Mix announced they would be taking a break after 10 years together.

Breaking the news on their official Instagram account, they shared a montage of performance clips, accompanied by their song Between Us.

The band gave their final performance in May at London’s O2 Arena.