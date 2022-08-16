Search

16 Aug 2022

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrates her twins’ first birthday

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrates her twins’ first birthday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 8:07 PM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said “life has a whole new meaning” in a touching Instagram post celebrating her twins’ first birthday.

The 30-year-old Little Mix star gave birth to the twins she shares with footballer Andre Gray in August last year.

Alongside a selection of photos firstly showing Pinnock in the hospital before giving birth, followed by images of her children’s first year, she wrote: “Our cubbies turn one today. I am filled with so much emotion, pride but mostly happiness.

“I never knew how this was going to change my life, being a mum to two incredible little bubbas.

“I am so so grateful and so lucky that I get to wake up to their smiles every morning.

“My life has a whole new meaning.

“I have been given a miracle and I will never have the words to express how thankful I am for it.”

Pinnock, originally from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was engaged to Gray in May 2020 and announced in May 2021 that she was pregnant.

She shared the news with photos on Instagram in which she cradled her baby bump and wore an emerald green strapless bra top with flowing sleeves.

After giving birth last year, Pinnock chose not to reveal the gender or names of her children.

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and became one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

In December 2021, a year after the departure of band member Jesy Nelson, Little Mix announced they would be taking a break after 10 years together.

Breaking the news on their official Instagram account, they shared a montage of performance clips, accompanied by their song Between Us.

The band gave their final performance in May at London’s O2 Arena.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media