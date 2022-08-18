Search

18 Aug 2022

Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye West

Kid Cudi says it will take ‘a miracle’ to repair his friendship with Kanye West

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 3:10 AM

Kid Cudi says it will take “a miracle” for him and Kanye West to repair their friendship, with the artist adding that West’s online behaviour had affected his mental health.

The Grammy award-winner, real name is Scott Mescudi, told Esquire magazine that the megastar needed to “own up” to his own problems, instead of lashing out at others.

In February West announced that Cudi would not feature on his album Donda 2 due to his friendship with Kim Kardashian’s then-partner Pete Davidson, and posted a series of erratic images online attacking the trio.

In April the pair featured on collaborative track Rock N Roll, on an album by Pusha T, though Cudi announced it would be their last.

In a subsequent tweet, he said he was “not cool” with West and that he was “not my friend”.

“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some shit about you?” he told Esquire.

“And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter?

“That shit pissed me off…That he used his power to f*** with me…You f****** with my mental health now, bro.”

Addressing West directly in the interview he added: “I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim.

“It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete (Davidson) or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me.

“You need to own up to your shit like every man in this life has.

He added: “It’s gonna take a m************ miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening.”

The full interview with Kid Cudi can be found in the September 2022 edition of Esquire.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media