Search

19 Aug 2022

Dame Harriet Walter will perform at Last Night of the Proms

Dame Harriet Walter will perform at Last Night of the Proms

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 9:35 PM

Dame Harriet Walter said she “can’t wait” to perform during the Last Night Of The Proms at the Royal Albert Hall.

The star of stage and screen, 71, will perform Sibelius’s Snofrid, in a new translation by Edward Kemp, alongside a choir compromising BBC Singers and the BBC Symphony Chorus on September 10.

Dame Harriet, who plays retired USSR gymnast-turned-assassin Dasha opposite Jodie Comer’s Villanelle in Killing Eve, said: “I have to confess I’ve only ever watched the Last Night of The Proms on TV.

“Now I not only get to physically attend, but I get to perform in that thrilling space with the BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, the BBC Singers and Dalia Stasevska.

“I have loved Sibelius since I first heard Finlandia in my 20s and Snofrid has all of his lyricism and dramatic energy. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

This year’s festival finale is led by BBC Symphony Orchestra principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevska and will include all the “traditional Last Night favourites”, the BBC said.

The concert will also star soprano Lise Davidsen and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason in “party pieces” by Verdi, Wagner and Coleridge-Taylor, as well as the rising British composer James B. Wilson.

This year, the Proms returned to its full eight-week season from July 15, with 84 concerts starring more than 3,000 musicians.

It saw the return of international orchestras including Berliner Philharmoniker led by Kirill Petrenko, the Philadelphia Orchestra led by Yannick Nezet-Seguin and the Australian World Orchestra led by Zubin Mehta.

It also featured a large-scale repertoire, not heard at the festival since 2019, from Verdi’s Requiem to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, performed by the Chineke! Orchestra, and Voices under Kevin John Edusei.

Mastermind host and BBC News correspondent Clive Myrie presented the First Night Of The Proms, while TV naturalist Chris Packham hosted the debut of Earth Prom.

The BBC Proms also featured the newly formed Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra – led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson – which included musicians who are now refugees and Ukrainian members of European orchestras.

The full repertoire for the Last Night of the Proms will be announced in due course, the BBC said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media