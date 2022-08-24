Mick Jagger pays tribute to Charlie Watts on anniversary of drummer’s death

Sir Mick Jagger has remembered his late bandmate and friend Charlie Watts on the first anniversary of the drummer’s death.

Watts, who played in The Rolling Stones for more than half a century, died on August 24 last year at the age of 80.

A video shared on Twitter featured the band’s 1974 song Till The Next Goodbye and pictures of Sir Mick and Watts together over the years.

Thinking of Charlie today 💙 pic.twitter.com/zkP5CwZthe — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 24, 2022

Sir Mick is also heard saying: “I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humour and outside of the band we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times.

“We liked sport, we would go to football, we would go to cricket games and we would have other interests apart from just music.

“Of course, I really miss Charlie so much.”

His post prompted fans of the band to share their own tributes to Watts online.

The band have been on the road as part of their Sixty Tour, and last month played two gigs as part of the line-up for British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park.

Following Watts’ death, the Stones have been joined by Steve Jordan on drums.

Jordan, 65, was drafted in to play on the Stones’ No Filter tour last year when Watts was unable to perform due to health issues.

This year the BBC also marked 60 years of the Stones with a four-part film series titled My Life As A Rolling Stone and produced by Mercury Studios.