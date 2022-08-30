David Bowie to be honoured with a stone on the Music Walk of Fame

David Bowie is set to be honoured with a stone on the Music Walk of Fame in London.

The pioneering musician, who died in 2016, will have a stone laid in his memory on the Camden-based trail that recognises influential artists from around the world.

Bowie’s stone is to be laid opposite Camden Town Tube station, joining stones honouring the likes of The Who, Soul II Soul, Madness and Amy Winehouse.

The Music Walk of Fame was founded by Lee Bennett in 2019 and aims to recognise and celebrate music’s contribution to culture and society.

The stone will be unveiled in a ceremony on September 15, with friends, collaborators and fans of the Life On Mars? singer expected to pay tribute.

The stone’s installation coincides with the lead-up to the release of Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen’s documentary musical hybrid film, which will be screened in Imax from September 16 and widely released in UK cinemas from September 23.

The film will look back on Bowie’s colourful life and include previously unreleased footage from his personal archives, including unseen live concert footage.

Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of the 20th century, died with liver cancer on January 10 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

Speaking about the latest addition to the Music Walk of Fame, Mr Bennett said: “David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers, and sooner or later we had to have him on the Music Walk Of Fame.

“Our intention is for this to be the highest honour a music figure can receive in the UK and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy.

“We have huge plans for the future, but for now let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”

The walk is eventually set to feature hundreds of artists and personalities from the music industry, spanning the length of pavement from Chalk Farm to Mornington Crescent.