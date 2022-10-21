Search

21 Oct 2022

Stormzy says recording process for new album was ‘wholesome fun’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 11:25 AM

Stormzy has described the recording of his new album as “wholesome fun” and said there was no “partying with girls and booze”.

The British grime star, 29, recently announced that his highly anticipated third studio album, This Is What I Mean, will be released next month.

Much of the recording took place Osea Island in Essex and the musician, real name Michael Omari, recalled the atmosphere while appearing on The Graham Norton Show.

He said: “Once you are there you are stuck there, which was a beautiful and spiritual thing to experience. We had a lot of fun, but very wholesome fun.

“Everyone thinks when rappers are in studio they are partying with girls and booze, but we played football, had bike rides and played Monopoly.

“We had a great time. It was really beautiful.”

Asked if being on the island gave him time to reflect on his success, he said: “I did a lot of self-reflection then and during the pandemic – the last three years has been a time of growth for me, which is reflected in the music.

“When you have success your age is locked in a bit and you are protected by teams of people and there is no room for growth.

“I actually had an epiphany that I didn’t want to be a 29-year-old man-child, I want to be a real man.”

 

Talking about headlining Glastonbury Festival and asked how he came to wear a Union Jack stab-proof vest designed by Banksy, he said: “It felt like it was bestowed upon me. He found me – it was insane.

“After the festival I had the vest and I was scared to have it at home, so it’s now in a museum.”

Asked if he met Banksy, he replied: “I swear to you he or she was never there.”

The new album comes three years after his last, Heavy Is The Head, and follows the release of the hit single Mel Made Me Do It last month.

That song came with an accompanying 10-minute, cameo-packed music video featuring Louis Theroux, Usain Bolt and Jose Mourinho.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm.

