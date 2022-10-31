Search

01 Nov 2022

Taylor Swift becomes first artist in history to claim top 10 slots in US charts

Taylor Swift said she is “in shambles” after becoming the first artist to claim the top 10 slots on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

All the songs are from her latest album Midnights, released just over a week ago on Friday October 21.

The previous record was held by US rapper Drake, who had nine of the top 10 songs on chart for a week in September 2021.

Reacting to the news, Swift tweeted: “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.”

Her first single from the album, Anti-Hero, claimed the number one spot and marked her ninth career number one.

Also included in the top 10 were Lavender Haze, Maroon, Snow On The Beach, Midnight Rain, Bejeweled, Question…?, You’re On Your Own, Kid, Karma and Vigilante Shit.

Swift also managed to chart every song on the 20-track deluxe version of the album, Midnights (3am Edition).

It comes after the singer song-writer also dominated the UK charts last week, with Midnights and Anti-Hero landing number one spots.

The electronica-style album has become the fastest-selling album of the year so far, overtaking Harry Styles’ chart-topping Harry’s House, which previously held the 2022 title, according to the Official Charts Company.

Following its release, Midnights racked up 204,000 chart sales in seven days, more than doubling Swift’s previous personal best of 90,300, which she achieved with her album 1989, released in 2014.

It claimed the biggest first week of album sales since Adele’s 30 was released last November and takes the title of the most streamed album of the year in its opening week, with 72.5 million streams across the seven days.

Shortly after its release, Midnights also broke the Spotify record for most-streamed album in a day.

Following that announcement, Swift thanked her fans for “doing something mind blowing”.

