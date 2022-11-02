Search

04 Nov 2022

Happy Mondays star Bez shakes BBC Breakfast presenters with maracas joke

Happy Mondays star Bez shakes BBC Breakfast presenters with maracas joke

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 1:32 PM

Happy Mondays star Bez made the presenters of BBC Breakfast blush after making a joke about keeping his maracas in his trousers.

The dancer, famed for his onstage antics as part of the “Madchester”-era band, appeared on the morning show to discuss his new book with hosts Sally Nugent and Ben Thompson.

The 58-year-old, whose real name is Mark Berry, made a name for himself in the 1980s with his wild dance moves and ever-present pair of maracas.

Welcoming Bez to the show, Nugent asked: “Where are your maracas? You haven’t brought them with you.”

Bez replied before laughing: “I have – but I keep them in my trousers,” prompting Nugent to blush and reply: “I asked for that one, didn’t I?”

Thompson found the exchange equally amusing, adding: “It started well…”

Bez and his bandmate Shaun Ryder became unlikely reality TV stars following the band’s reunion in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Bez won Celebrity Big Brother in 2005, appeared in Dancing On Ice earlier this year and also stood unsuccessfully as a candidate in the 2015 general election.

Ryder, meanwhile, appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2010 and finished runner-up before starring in other TV shows.

Happy Mondays were one of the leading bands in the Madchester scene of the late 80s and early 90s, along with groups including The Stone Roses and Inspiral Carpets.

Their bass-player Paul Ryder, brother of Shaun, died in July aged 58.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media