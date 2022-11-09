Search

09 Nov 2022

Stormzy to curate day at All Points East festival in London

Stormzy to curate day at All Points East festival in London

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 12:48 PM

Stormzy will host a specially curated day during the All Points East festival in London next year.

The grime star, 29, is the first headliner to be announced for the 2023 event in Victoria Park and will top the bill on Friday August 18.

He has teamed up with the festival to create This Is What We Mean Day, with the full line-up to be announced in the future.

During an announcement video, he says: “I was thinking, ‘What’s next? What are we going to do next?’ because we have done three O2s and shut that down.

“I said to the team, ‘We have got to do something bigger, something better, something different’.

“We were having back to back meetings, bouncing ideas … then it hit me, I started jotting down ideas thinking, ‘Live band, we need a live band’.

“August 2023, a summer time ting, outside for the people, always for the people – my people.”

The launch video features shots of Stormzy on his first stadium tour following lockdown, as well as him in meetings discussing how he wants his next live performances to unfold.

All Points East festival launched in 2018 and has featured headliners including Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, Tame Impala and The National.

Stormzy, originally from Croydon, recently announced that his highly anticipated third studio album, This Is What I Mean, will be released on November 25.

Much of the recording took place on Osea Island in Essex although further details remain scant.

The new album comes three years after his last, Heavy Is The Head, and follows the release of the hit single Mel Made Me Do It.

That song came with an accompanying 10-minute, cameo-packed music video featuring Louis Theroux, Usain Bolt and Jose Mourinho.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media