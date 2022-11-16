Search

Taylor Swift says she could ‘scream for 10 minutes’ following Grammy nomination

16 Nov 2022

Taylor Swift said she would “scream for 10 minutes straight” after earning a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year, an accolade she has not won previously.

The pop megastar picked up the nomination on Tuesday for her ten-minute version of All Too Well, saying it was the song she was “most proud of, out of anything I’ve written”.

The 10-minute of her popular 2012 hit featured on Swift’s re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s version), which was released in November last year.

She later released an accompanying music video which starred Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien.

It comes after the singer triumphed at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) over the weekend and amid chaotic scenes online as ticket sales for her recently announced Eras tour went live.

Sharing a clip of the video on her Instagram story, Swift wrote: “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today but… All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.

“The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honours the songwriting… it’s momentous and surreal.”

She added that she had spoken to her collaborator for All Too Well, US country songwriter Liz Rose, and reminisced about beginning the song when she was just 14-years-old.

“She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It’s just so cute I can’t cope,” Swift wrote.“I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight.”

On Sunday Swift reigned supreme at the 2022 EMAs, winning four of the top gongs, including two for All Too Well.

Across her six nominations, she took home best video and best longform video award for the song, as well as best artist and best pop at the ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The 32-year-old ensured she thanked her fans – known as Swifties – for every award, saying at one stage: “You’re the reason that anything has ever happened to me.”

