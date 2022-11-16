Iggy Pop to play one-off outdoor show with Blondie and punk supergroup

Iggy Pop will be joined by Blondie and punk supergroup Generation Sex for a one-off open air show at London’s Crystal Palace Park next year.

The 75-year-old American musician dubbed “the godfather of punk”, whose real name is James Newell Osterberg Jr, will play at the gigi on July 1, 2023, alongside a number of special guests.

The one-off outdoor show, dubbed Dog Day Afternoon, will see the debut UK performance from supergroup Generation Sex – which features Billy Idol and Tony James of Generation X and the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones and Paul Cook.

Join us for a Dog Day Afternoon! Next July @IggyPop will be joined by @BlondieOfficial and Generation Sex for a huge show in Crystal Palace Park! Tickets on sale Friday at 10am! #DogDayAfternoon #CrystalPalace #IggyPop with @FRfestivals pic.twitter.com/C7v1FfDz1U — Solo Music Agency (@SoloMusicAgency) November 16, 2022

The band will play a set of punk classics from both groups’ extensive catalogues, organisers have said.

Guitarist Jones, 67, said: “Just every now and then we find time to get together with old pals from back in the day, purely just for the craic and to have fun.

“If it ain’t fun then we ain’t interested, life’s too short. And it’s a great bill with Iggy Pop and Blondie.”

Blondie, co-founded by Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein in 1974 and best known for new wave hits including Call Me and Rapture, also feature on the bill.

Harry, 77, said: “We are excited to reunite with our friend, the one and only prince of punk, Iggy, for this special show in Crystal Palace Park next summer. Once more, with feeling!”

Pop, who found fame both as a solo artist and as frontman of The Stooges, will release his 19th upcoming solo album titled Every Loser on January 6.

Tickets for Dog Day Afternoon go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 18.