19 Jan 2022

Joy in Tipperary and beyond as Powerstown lady celebrates her 100th birthday

Joy in Tipperary and beyond as Powerstown lady celebrates her 100th birthday

St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, Clonmel

CONGRATULATIONS
Congratulations to Nancy Lennon who celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, January 17. We wish Nancy many more years of health and happiness.

SYMPATHY
We extend our sympathy to the family of Pat Walsh, especially to his wife, Angela, sons, Thomas and Declan, daughters, Ruth, Evelyn and Imelda, grandchildren, great-grandchild, cousin Hugh, relatives and friends.

BAPTISM
Congratulations to Ciaran and Sinead Kenrick whose child Caoimhe Jane was baptised on Saturday in Powerstown church.

