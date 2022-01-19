Achieving the Impossible: Colaiste Mhuire BT Young Scientist and Technology project

TY student Sarah Murphy and Ms Emma Carey
Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed are immensely proud of TY student Sarah Murphy whose project ‘Achieving the “impossible “ and Overcoming Mental Boundaries’ was exhibited at this year’s BT Young Scientist event.
Sarah has been working extremely hard over the last three months gathering information and researching for her social & behavioural science project that has finally come to fruition! Many thanks also to Ms Emma Carey, who is pictured with Sarah, for her guidance and support with her project.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
