Cashel return after lay-off to record thrilling AIL win over Barnhall

ENERGIA ALL IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

CASHEL 14 BARNHALL 10

After a five-week break the Energia All-Ireland League resumed with Round 10 on Saturday last. After the top class game played in Leixlip in December, Cashel hosted Barnhall in Spafield for the return fixture and a large crowd turned up in anticipation of another thriller. They were not to be disappointed, as Cashel edged another high quality contest by four points.

Since the last game, Cashel were without prop Brendan Ryan and full back Stephen McMahon and three minutes into the game they lost captain Cathal Ryan through injury. He was replaced by James Ryan, who himself had recovered from injury and came into the back row, with the versatile Ciaran Ryan moving to the front row. Jonathan Blair replaced Brendan Ryan at tight head prop. Cian Mullane moved to full back and Dan O’Neill came in at number 10.

Prior to the kick off a minute’s silence was observed as a tribute to the late Ashling Murphy.

The game was played in perfect conditions, with no wind. Cian Mullane put Cashel on the front foot with an excellent kick to the corner from inside his own half. Cashel won the lineout and passed to the centres, where Barnhall were penalised. Cian Mullane slotted the kick to put Cashel ahead with three minutes on the clock. He put them within 10 metres of the line five minutes later with another kick to the corner. This time the Cashel forwards went through the phases but the ball was knocked on.

Cashel were penalised in the scrum but redeemed themselves by winning the lineout and bringing play to the Barnhall 22, winning a penalty that Cian Mullane kicked to nudge them six points ahead. Cashel had dominated the first 15 minutes and were well worth their six-point lead. A feature of the game was the willingness of both teams to run the ball and while there was the inevitable rustiness after the long break and a number of handling errors, it was a most entertaining game to watch. Gradually Barnhall found their way back into the game and dominated the next 15 minutes. Cashel were penalised twice, giving Barnhall good positions to set up their maul. However the Cashel defence was good and there was no way through for the visitors.

On 25 minutes Cashel were running with the ball on the twenty two but were penalised for crossing and Barnhall narrowed the gap to three points. Back came Cashel but a promising move came to nothing, as the ball was knocked on. The scrums were very evenly matched. Cashel lost a few lineouts but more than made up for that by disrupting the visitors’ lineout.

With half-time approaching a Barnhall centre broke through but a brilliant tackle by Josh Pickering brought him down and James Ryan robbed the ball at the breakdown, winning a badly-needed penalty that enabled them clear their lines and leave them 6-3 ahead at half-time.

Cashel started the second half well and for six minutes bombarded the Barnhall line. Cian Mullane extended Cashel’s lead with a penalty and halfway through the second half Cashel won a 50-50 ball on halfway. The ball went swiftly through the hands and Alan McMahon sliced over for a try in the corner.

At this stage Cashel were looking good for the win and were on top. Johnny Blair, Niall Fitzgerald and Ciaran Ryan held the scrum, with Fitzgerald and Ryan carrying ball and making life difficult for defenders. Richard Moran and Aidan Butler were powerhouses in the second row. They crashed into defenders all day, making multible carries. James Ryan, Aidan O’Connor and Fearghaill O’Donoghue were outstanding in the lineout. The defence was excellent, with Aidan O’Connor making a crucial intervention at one stage when a Barnhall winger was almost clear.

The Cashel team who defeated Barnhall in the AIL at Spafield on Saturday last.



Fearghaill O’Donoghue was awarded the man of the match for a powerful display. It’s a fifteen-man game and the backs also performed extremely well. Half backs Josh Pickering and Dan O’Neill distributed the ball well and kept the backs moving. Pickering is like a bee in a bottle. Centres Alan McMahon and Conor Cashman were solid in defence and always willing to run the ball, as were wingers Diarmuid Gallagher and Richard Kingston. Cian Mullane’s switch to full back did not deter him one bit. He was assured at all times, has a wonderful boot and kicked three important penalties. Michael Hickey and Michael Kelly made huge contributions when sprung from the bench.

With 13 minutes, plus injury time, left to play and Barnhall about to be awarded a scrum 15 metres from the Cashel line a Barnhall player suffered an horrific ankle injury. He could not be moved until an ambulance arrived and as the light began to fade it was decided to finish the game on the pitch with match lights. It resumed after about 30 minutes with a scrum to Barnhall 15 metres out. The rest certainly suited Barnhall, as they came at Cashel with a determination not seen earlier and we saw the best 15 minutes of rugby played in Cashel for a long time. Barnhall owned the ball and threw everything at the home defence, which held solid until two minutes into injury time. Barnhall eventually crashed over for a converted try to earn themselves a losing bonus point, which was hard-earned and deserved.

Cashel play Dolphin in Musgrave Park on this Saturday at 2.30pm.

Cashel team: C Ryan (c), N Fitzgerald, J Blair, A Butler, R Moran, C Ryan, A O’Connor F O’Donoghue, J Pickering, D O’Neill, D Gallagher, C Cashman, A McMahon, R Kingston, C Mullane, M Kelly, J Ryan, M Hickey, A Dunne.

UNDER AGE RUGBY

Cashel’s under 13s were beaten 24 points to 12 by a strong Waterpark team in the East Munster league.

Cashel’s under 16s beat Tralee 27 points to 17 in a most entertaining game at Spafield in the Munster league.

Cashel/Thurles under 18s beat Ballincollig by 19 points to 7 in the Munster league.