Search

20 Jan 2022

A burst water main in Dualla may cause disruption to a number of surrounding areas

A burst water main in Dualla may cause disruption to a number of surrounding areas

A burst water main in Dualla may cause disruption to a number of surrounding areas

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Irish Water are carrying out repairs on a burst water main in Dualla until 4pm today January 20.

The works may cause disruption to Boherlug, Helenpark, Laffansbridge, Noan East, Ballinure, Kilkarney, Condonstown, Dualla, Silverfort, Mocklershill, Lurgoe, Springhill and Killenaule. 

Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.

Cashel return after lay-off to record thrilling AIL win over Barnhall

263 jobs created by the Local Enterprise Office in Tipperary in 2021

The jobs have been welcomed by Senator Garret Ahearn

Tipperary hospital's emergency department under pressure due to high number of patients

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media