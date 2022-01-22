Tipperary council invites applications for Local Improvement Scheme for non-public roads with housing

Applications are invited for the Local Improvement Scheme that applies to non-public accommodation roads.
Projects must benefit two or more parcels of land owned or occupied by different persons or serve the public.
Further details and application forms are available from the Roads Section, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Tel. 0818 06 5000, by email from lis@tipperarycoco.ie or from the Council’s web-site 'www.tipperarycoco.ie'.
If you have applied for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 schemes and were not successful, your application will remain on file and will be considered for the 2022 scheme.
LIS Grant is subject to Department of Rural and Community Development funding.
The closing date for receipt of completed applications for the 2022 Scheme is Friday, February 18 at 12 noon.
Application forms can be obtained on Tipperary County Council's website: www.tipperarycoco.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.