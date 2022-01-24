Valve installation works scheduled for Thurles from tonight

Irish Water warn of possible water outages in Thurles tomorrow
Irish Water is carrying out valve installation works in Thurles from tonight.
The works are scheduled from 10pm on January 24 until 1am on January 25.
The works may disrupt supply on the Dublin Road and surrounding areas.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
