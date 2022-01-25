TRAFFIC: Heavy delays on Cashel road outside Tipperary Town

A truck is currently broken down on the roundabout on the Cashel Road in Tipperary Town, and it is expected that it will take some time to get the vehicle moving.
Heavy delays are expected throughout the morning for any road users travelling in the area.
Traffic diversions are currently in place by Gardaí.
