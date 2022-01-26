Sixty derelict housing cases in Tipperary

Cllr Seamus Hanafin - call for action on derelict Tipperary properties
There are dozens of derelict houses across Tipperary, it emerged at this month's meeting of Thurles Municipal District
Head of Environment with Tipperary County Council, Marion O’Neill said they are working on at least 60 dereliction cases across county Tipperary, with two staff working on the issue.
Ms O'Neill was responding to Cllr Seamus Hanafin.
“It does take time but hopefully we’ll see better results in 2022.”
On household rubbish inspections, the Council is following through on letters already sent out to householders suspected of not disposing of their rubbish legally.
Separately, Cllr Jim Ryan asked if the Council could write to the HSE to apply for a covid testing centre for Thurles.
