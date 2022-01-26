Search

26 Jan 2022

Nice gesture from Cahir Park Soccer Club after no winner of Last Man Standing

With no winner of their Last Man Standing competition Cahir Park FC would like to offer the full amount raised of €1,740 to the Hugh O'Brien Fund.

26 Jan 2022 2:33 PM

Cahir Park FC

U14 Girls Team - Hard luck to the Cahir Parks U14 Girls who travelled to Stoneyford in Kilkenny last Saturday for the SFAI National Cup match against Stoneyford United FC. Unfortunately, the girls were defeated after a very spirited display and this ends their interest in the competition. The girls played really well in a tough game. Unfortunately it was not our day and we wish Stoneyford well in the next round.


Fixtures - Cahir Park Youths and Juniors are back in competitive action on Saturday & Sunday February 6 & 7. They Youths host Cullen/Lattin on Saturday February 6 while the Junior Team host Clonmel Town in the Premier League on Sunday February 7. 


Schoolboys - Many schoolboys' teams plan to resume training in the coming weeks. Any new players interested in registering can contact committee.
We are also now looking for coaches & helpers with schoolboys & girls' team for the coming season. No experience required. 

Cahir camogie minors round off year with impressive win in Tipperary final


Last Man standing - We had five players remaining heading into last week's Last Man Standing Competition and unfortunately neither side could record victory leaving us with no winner of our  competition. The club would like to offer the full amount raised of €1,740 to the Hugh O'Brien fund. Thanks to everyone who participated & supported this charity event.


Cahir Park 50/50 - Congratulations to MicK Keating last week's 50/50 winner who scooped a jackpot of €400. Well done MicK. You can buy your tickets from local businesses, committee members and tickets can now be purchased online too. Visit our Social Media Pages for details. Tickets are only €2 each or 3 for €5. Thanks for your continued support of our 50/50 draw.

