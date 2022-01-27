Presentation's Grace Flanagan was named on Irish U16 Soccer Squad.
Congratulations to our 3rd Year student, Grace Flanagan, who has been named in the Irish U16 squad.
Grace and her Irish teammates will travel to Portugal next week for an away game.
Best wishes to Grace as she progresses with her underage international career.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
