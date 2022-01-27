Cybersecurity is a concern as Tipperary .ie registrations have risen by 50%

Tipperary registered 1,236 new .ie domains in 2021 a 50% increase according to a new report by .IE the national registry for .ie domains.

The.IE Domain Profile report also found that 11,859 new .ie domains were registered in Munster.

Of all .IE sites, 54% were using a security certificate.

.IE Chief Executive David Curtin says it is encouraging to see most sites with security, but this should be a concern for many Tipperary businesses.

"Given the clear and serious impact of the HSE ransomware attack last year, as well as myriad other high-profile incidents, it's very important that all .ie domain owners, particularly businesses and those that have a responsibility to protect sensitive information, are doing as much as possible to protect their users and their internal systems from cyberattacks.

"We urge all businesses in Tipperary to review their cybersecurity in 2022," said Mr Curtin.

A security or an SSL certificate is a digital certificate that allows information on a website to be encrypted.

This keeps user information safe and allows visitors to confirm the site's identity.

The .IE report found that 0.16% of were using additional cyber security measures while 0.3% were using a registry lock.

"It's encouraging to see that the majority of .ie websites are secured with a security certificate, which ensures that consumers are protected from having their personal details stolen by cyber-criminals during an online transaction," said Mr Curtin.



"However, comprehensive domain cybersecurity entails using the full range of available tools, such as DNSSEC and Registry Lock. While the number of .ie domain owners using these tools is increasing, the base number is still small," said Mr Curtin.

The report also found that Tipperary had the fifth-highest growth figure for 2021.

Out of the new registrations with an active website, two of the most frequently used keywords were pizza and kebab.

The figures in the report are compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

Mr Curtin says the rise in registration is likely initially due to increased interest from businesses impacted by the pandemic.

However, website registrations continued to grow after August 2021 when shops began to reopen.

He believes that businesses recognise consumer behaviour is changing long term and not simply in reaction to the pandemic.

"Businesses in Tipperary and across Ireland are investing in new websites, integrating e-commerce technology, and making use of productivity-enhancing tools all year round because they now recognise the huge role they play in profitability and customer acquisition," said Mr Curtin.