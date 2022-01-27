Grangemockler NS students did their bit for St Vincent de Paul food appeal

Pictured above are students from Grangemockler National School presenting funds the school raised to Bridget Fitzpatrick of Carrick-on-Suir’s St Nicholas Conference of St Vincent de Paul for the charity’s recent Christmas food appeal.
Pictured from left are school principal Stephen Hahessy, students Elena Coady, Lily Murphy, Danny Stewar, Daniel Kane and Bridget Fitzpatrick of St Vincent de Paul.
