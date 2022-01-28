Search

28 Jan 2022

Mooreabbey Milers on the march at Corrin Hill and Howth Castle

Mooreabbey Milers AC’s Liam O’Donnell descends Corrin Hill, Fermoy last Sunday

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jan 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Corrin Hill, Fermoy, Co Cork hosted the the second race on the IMRA Munster calendar last Sunday.
A short 45-minute trip from home saw a sea of club colours stand on the start line for this race.
First home for the club was Tom Blackburn (who finished 8th overall and first in his category) followed by Kevin Lenihan, Liam O’Donnell, Padraig Wallace, Willie O’Donoghue (first in his category), Robert Cunningham, Damien Holian, Gerard Griffin, Paddy Bourke, Marie O’Shea, Noelle Casey, Mandy Parslow, Mary Pyke, Mary Hinchy, Patricia Ryan, Michael Carey, Michelle Carey and Jo Drea.


Howth Castle was the start line for the 7.4k Howth winter/spring league race last Saturday. The castle and demesne has been owned by the Gaisford-St Lawrence family for more than 840 years. The surrounding land encompasses more than 530 acres of walled gardens, parkland, woodland and rhododendron gardens. The estate has sweeping views over Dublin Bay, Howth Harbour, the Irish Sea and Ireland’s Eye. Running in the 7.4k race through the park lands of Howth Castle was club lady Aoife Courtney, who finished seventh lady.

CLUB AGM VIA ZOOM
The club’s AGM took place via Zoom last Friday night.
The following committee was elected for 2022:
Club president Tom Blackburn.
Chairperson John Hayes.
Vice chairperson Kevin Lenihan.
Secretary Patricia Ryan.
Vice secretary Michael Fitzgerald.
Treasurer Padraig Wallace.
Vice treasurer Patricia Blackburn.
PRO Lynda Hynes.
Children’s officer Pauline Chapman.
Registrar Marie O’Shea.
Vice registrar Lynda Hynes.
Funding officer Damien Holian.
Kit manager Liam O’Donnell.
Photographer Lynda Hynes.
Senior development officer Stuart Moloney.
Ordinary committee members - Gerard Griffin and Willie O'Donghue.

Club events planned for 2022
The Michael Curley Cunningham 4 mile (May)
The Mooreabbey 10 mile (July)
The Mile Dash (December)
(dates will be confirmed once permits are secured).

Adult Training
Adult training takes place on Tuesday and Thursday nights in the Community Field, Galbally from 7 to 8pm.
For contact tracing, pre- booking is essential through our online booking system for current members. Newbies are always welcome, so should you have an interest in joining us at our training sessions please message us via our social media page Mooreabbey Milers AC on Facebook and we will point your running shoes in the right direction.

Juvenile Training
Juvenile training takes place each Monday night in the Community Field in Galbally from 7 to 8 pm. If you have a child or children interested in joining us please contact us through our social media pages Messenger, Facebook or Instagram.

