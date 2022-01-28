Search

28 Jan 2022

Sophia Whelan to represent Ursuline in All Ireland Public Speaking

Tipperary Star Reporter

28 Jan 2022 9:35 PM

news@tipperarystar.ie

Congratulations to Sophia Whelan, Fifth Year, who is through to the All-Ireland Final of the Soroptimist Public Speaking Competition.

Sophia won the Regional Final with her speech on women's empowerment and is no stranger to Public Speaking, having been a national finalist in Articulation last year.

Everyone in the Ursuline wishes her the very best as she goes forward in Soroptimist 2022.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star. 

News

