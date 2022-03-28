Search

30 Mar 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Huge boost for Cahir Park in relegation fight

Shane Murphy was on the mark for Cahir Park on Sunday last in their win over Cashel Town

28 Mar 2022 3:33 PM

Cahir Park 2 – 1 Cashel Town
Cahir Park gave themselves a huge boost in the Premier League relegation battle when they pulled off an unlikely win against Cashel Town at home on Sunday last.
The home team started well and had a couple of half chances before they finally opened the scoring in the seventeenth minute after some good work through the middle, found Willie Dunne one on one with the visiting keeper and he slotted home coolly to the corner of the net.
This presaged a period of domination for the home side and they really should have added to their tally, but they only went to the break a solitary goal ahead.
Cashel came roaring back into the game in the second period and took complete control, but the best chance they had of levelling saw a shot cannon down off the underside of the bar and be scrambled away to safely, to keep the home side in front.
Things got better for ‘The Park’ 20 minutes from the end, when against the run of play, they broke out and caught the visitors cold, with Dunne finding Shane Murphy in space and the striker doubled the lead from close in.
Five minutes later Cashel finally got the goal that their play deserved when Kyle Ryan found the net, but try as they might from there to the end, they were unable to fashion an equaliser and the home side took all three precious points.

